Bike, Car owners to pay up to Rs2,000 for Emission Testing in Punjab

LAHORE – Bike and car owners in Punjab will no longer enjoy free emission testing as Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) introduced new fee system as part of its ongoing fight against air pollution.

Under the updated schedule, motorcyclists will pay Rs100, rickshaw drivers Rs300, while car owners will be charged according to engine size, ranging from Rs500 for vehicles up to 1000CC to as much as Rs2,000 for cars with engines above 4500CC.

The move isa push to make the city’s air cleaner. During the smog season, vehicles without a green sticker, which confirms they have passed the emission test, will be barred from entering Lahore.

Vehicle Fee Motorcycle 100 Rickshaw 300 Car up to 1000CC 500 Car up to 1500CC 800 Car 1500CC – 2500CC 1,000 Car 2500CC – 4500CC 1,500 Car 4500CC and above 2,000

Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, Director General of the Punjab EPA, explained that the fees have been introduced under the powers of the Punjab Environmental Protection Act, 1997. He urged vehicle owners to deposit the fee in the designated EPA account to ensure compliance.

The new system officially came into effect on October 1, 2025, marking a significant step toward reducing pollution and holding motorists accountable for their environmental impact.