Pakistan distances itself from Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Peace Plan

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar made it clear that the Gaza peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump was not the same as one prepared collectively by Muslim countries, including Pakistan.

In his address to National Assembly, Dar said 20 points presented by President Trump are not ours; amendments were made to our draft,” stressing that Muslim states engaged Washington only because global institutions such as the UN, the Security Council, and the OIC had failed to stop the bloodshed in Gaza.

He said Muslim leaders pressed Trump during meetings on sidelines of UN General Assembly, telling him that the crisis in Gaza had eroded the credibility of international forums. The US president responded positively, promising his team would work with them on a proposal within days.

He said US shared its 20-point framework at a closed-door meeting in Qatar’s embassy, which was then discussed by the eight Muslim countries. A revised draft reflecting their input was given back to Washington, but the final announcement by Trump omitted some of their key demands.

FM also added that Saudi Arabia later conveyed to him that while certain urgent recommendations had been accepted, others were left out. Muslim states also faced two choices, continue negotiations or allow the US plan to move forward and issue a joint statement. “I agreed with the secon one ,” Dar said.

He also defended PM Shehbaz’s welcoming of Trump’s announcement, adding the premier had only reacted to social media post in general terms while in transit and had not seen the full details of the plan. He assured house that Pakistan’s stance on Palestine remained unchanged from the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Dar also confirmed that former Senator was among pro-Palestinian activists detained by Israel during Global Sumud Flotilla mission, which attempted to break Gaza blockade. He said Pakistan was working with a European country to secure Ahmed’s release.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s new Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia, saying more countries had shown interest in joining.