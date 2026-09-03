Indian fighter pilot Abhinandan, once captured in Pakistan, to now fly passenger jets

Former Indian Air Force pilot Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, who has been captured by Pakistan during the 2019 tensions, has reportedly joined regional airline Fly91 as a commercial pilot.

Abhinandan is currently undergoing mandatory training as part of the process required to operate commercial flights. The training includes flights between Goa and Hyderabad.

Reports attributed to the airline indicate that Abhinandan may begin operating commercial flights on Fly91’s ATR aircraft after completing the required training and obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.

Abhinandan gained international attention in 2019 during an aerial confrontation between Pakistan and India. His fighter aircraft was shot down after entering Pakistani airspace, following which he was captured by Pakistani authorities.

He was subsequently handed back to India by Pakistan as a goodwill gesture, bringing an episode that had drawn considerable international attention to an end.

Years after the incident, Abhinandan is now reportedly moving from military aviation toward commercial flying. His reported association with Fly91 marks a significant change in his professional career, as he prepares to operate passenger aircraft following completion of the required procedures.

The former Indian Air Force officer remains a prominent figure in the history of the 2019 Pakistan-India tensions. His transition to commercial aviation represents a new professional phase after his service as a military pilot.

Further details regarding his commercial operations will depend on the completion of his training and regulatory requirements.