Trump threatens further action against Iran as regional tensions rise

US President Donald Trump has warned that Washington could launch another military operation against Iran, saying the United States could attack again whenever it considers necessary.

In his latest statement, Trump described the previous night’s attack on Iran as extremely intense and said the United States was prepared to take further action if required. He also maintained a tough position on Iran’s nuclear programme, stressing that Tehran should not possess nuclear weapons.

Trump said the United States would not allow Iran to have nuclear weapons, adding that any future military operation would not be prolonged.

The US president also referred to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, saying oil tanker traffic through the key waterway was continuing. According to Trump, millions of barrels of oil are being transported through the strait each day.

Trump’s remarks have raised concerns that tensions in the region could escalate further, while attention has turned towards Iran’s possible response.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia strongly condemned an attack on its oil tanker, Sadr, in the Strait of Hormuz. Saudi authorities blamed Iran for the incident, in which two crew members were reportedly killed.

According to Arab media reports, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the tanker was targeted while passing through the Strait of Hormuz and described the incident as a dangerous indication of the growing tensions in the region.

Saudi Arabia also condemned reported attacks by Iran on Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait. The Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the three countries and said Riyadh supported measures taken by them to protect their security and sovereignty.