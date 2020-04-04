Indian troops kill three youth in IOK
Web Desk
10:33 AM | 4 Apr, 2020
Indian troops kill three youth in IOK
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district in occupied Kashmir today (Saturday).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Hardmanguri area of the district, early morning today.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

