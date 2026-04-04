KARACHI – Motorcycle buyers are set to face another price shock after petrol shock as prices of bikes are going up in wake of production expenses and higher raw material costs.

United Auto Industries said they tried to keep motorcycle prices stable for as long as possible despite mounting inflationary pressure. However, the situation has become increasingly difficult due to the recent surge in petrol prices and the growing cost of raw materials used in manufacturing.

The company revised the prices of several motorcycle models. The increase ranges between Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 5,000, adding to the financial burden on consumers already dealing with rising living costs. 70cc and 100cc bikes are over Rs3000 while 125cc bike now cost over Rs5000.

The new prices will come into effect from April 11, 2026, and the revised rates will apply to all new bookings made on or after that date.

The company said the decision was made after carefully reviewing the rising cost of production and the prevailing market conditions, which have made it difficult to continue offering motorcycles at the previous prices.

“70cc and 125cc Bike Prices Increased by Rs5,000 in Pakistan.”