Electric Bikes Prices go up in Pakistan after Petrol Price Hike

KARACHI – As petrol prices continue to soar, pushing fuel almost out of reach for millions of Pakistanis, Electric Bikes are stepping into the spotlight as cheap alternative. But just as many were turning to EVs for relief, there is fresh price hike, making EV more expensive and adding to the financial strain on buyers.

Pak Star Automobile (Pvt.) Ltd jacked up prices of all electric vehicles by announcing a sudden increase in the retail prices of its entire Metro e-vehicle lineup, citing rising operational costs fueled by recent spikes in petroleum prices.

The company revealed that the sharp rise in sea freight charges, coupled with escalating logistics costs from Karachi seaport to its factory and onward delivery to dealerships, has severely impacted its cost structure over the past month.

“The surge in petroleum product prices left us with no choice but to pass on some of the additional costs to customers,” the company said, confirming that all Metro e-vehicle models will see a price increase of Rs. 5,000, effective immediately.

The revised pricing applies to all new orders from April 3 onward. Dealers have been instructed to collect payments including additional amount on top of existing retail prices, making the increase immediate and unavoidable for buyers.

This latest move comes amid broader trend of rising fuel and logistics costs across Pakistan, putting pressure on manufacturers and consumers alike. Pak Star Automobile’s price adjustment highlights the growing challenges facing the electric vehicle industry as it navigates surging operational expenses.