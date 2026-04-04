Araghchi clarifies Iran never refused Islamabad Meetings, thanks Pakistan for Peace Efforts

TEHRAN – Contrasting reports about Pakistan’s role in US-Iran mediation surfaced online, with Tehran now clears air on the matter.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, referring to a report in a US media outlet claiming Tehran refused to hold talks with US officials in Islamabad, said it misrepresented his country’s position.

Iran's position is being misrepresented by U.S. media. We are deeply grateful to Pakistan for its efforts and have never refused to go to Islamabad. What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war that is imposed on us. پاکستان زنده باد pic.twitter.com/AUjBQxOFyA — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 4, 2026

Tehran told mediators that it was not willing to meet US officials in Islamabad in the coming days and that the US demands were unacceptable. However, Araghchi, in a post on social media, expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its efforts to bring an end to the war in the region, saying Iran “never refused to go to Islamabad”.

“What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war that is imposed on us,” he wrote.

In response, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar lauded Araghchi for the clarification. “Truly appreciate your clarification, my Dear Brother,” he wrote in a post.

Pakistan emerged as a key mediator in one of the region’s worst conflicts, which erupted after joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28.

The war has since resulted in a sharp increase in global fuel and energy costs, triggered by the effective blocking of the Strait of Hormuz by Tehran.

After the quadrilateral meeting in Islamabad, DPM Dar also held a high-level bilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.