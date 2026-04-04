Karachi to get another round of Heavy Showers and Thunderstorms expected

KARACHI – The skies over Pakistan’s largest city Karachi are darkening once again. Just days after deadly thunderstorms left streets flooded and six lives tragically lost, PMD issued a new warning as more rain, thunder, and lightning are headed for the city on April 6 and 7.

Met Offcice issued warning of thunderstorms with heavy rain hitting the city on April 6 and 7. According to officials, western winds entering from Balochistan on the night of April 5 (Sunday) will trigger these intense showers. Authorities warn that the strong winds, lightning, and rain could make the weather both thrilling and dangerous.

This comes just two days after Karachi faced severe thunderstorms, leaving streets submerged and causing multiple tragic fatalities. The city is still reeling from the aftermath.

Recent Tragic Incidents New Karachi, Hassan Brohi Goth: Sartaj died after being electrocuted at home. In PIB Colony: Abdulwali lost his life due to electrocution near a hotel. Rickshaw driver Irshad was killed when a house wall collapsed at Purana Golimar. In Sarjani Town, Sector 7-A: 12-year-old Dua tragically died from electrocution at home.

With the city already shaken by recent disasters, officials urge extreme caution as heavy rain and lightning threaten to hit again. Stay alert, stay safe, and avoid water-logged streets and unsafe structures.

A strong westerly wave is affecting most upper parts of the country and likely to persist over weekend. Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. While partly cloudy in Upper parts. However, rain-wind/thunderstorms is expected at isolated places in North/West Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during afternoon/evening.