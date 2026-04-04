Lahore Set for Weekend Rains under new westerly wave

LAHORE – Punjab capital is set for more rainfall this weekend as clouds hover over the city, bringing relief from the recent heat. According to the Meteorological Department, the clouds are primed to produce rain, accompanied by strong winds and occasional thunder.

On Saturday, the temperature in Lahore stands at 23°C with 57% humidity, while winds blow at 5 kmph, making the weather relatively pleasant. Experts warned that further changes in the weather are expected over the next few hours, with rainfall likely to reduce the intensity of the heat. Citizens are advised to take necessary precautions ahead of possible rain.

A strong westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country, influencing weather conditions across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies are expected in most districts. Rain-windstorms and thunderstorms may hit areas including Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Khushab, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Okara, and Kasur.

Isolated Heavy Falls/Hailstorm: Some areas may experience heavy rainfall or hail during the period.

PMD predicted that another western disturbance will approach western Balochistan on April 5 (evening), likely affecting upper parts of the country until April 9. Under this system:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Widespread rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms are expected across districts including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Balakot, Haripur, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, and Waziristan, with snowfall over the mountains from April 6 to April 9. Scattered heavy rain or hail is likely on April 7 and 8.

Residents are advised to stay updated with weather alerts and take necessary safety measures during the weekend, especially in areas prone to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.