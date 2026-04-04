Opportunity for Punjab Youth to Work in Saudi Arabia with Top Fast-Food Chain

LAHORE – Punjab youth now have golden chance to work abroad through Hunarmand Naujawan Program, as Punjab Skills Development Fund opens walk-in interviews for Americana Restaurants in Saudi Arabia.

Punjab Skills Development Fund is opening doors for young Pakistanis to gain exciting international work experience under the Maryam Nawaz Hunarmand Naujawan program. Americana Restaurants, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading fast-food chains, is hiring Team Members — and the chance is just a walk-in away.

Where to Apply?

Interviews are happening at Faletti’s Hotel from April 6 to 8, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Bring your CNIC, CV, and passport to secure a spot.

Applicants must be 21-29 years old with at least Matric certificate, basic computer skills, and a good command of English. While experience isn’t required, it will give you an edge.

A competitive salary, one daily meal, medical coverage, housing, and transport allowances, all under a two-year Saudi contract. With 26 working days per month and 21 days of annual leave, this is a golden chance to kickstart an international career.