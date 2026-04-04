Two Holidays announced for Government Employees in April

KARACHI – Sindh Government declared April 5 and 6 Sunday and Monday as official holidays for the Christian community across the region.

The notification, approved by Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Haider Shah, ensures that Christian employees can fully celebrate one of their most important religious festivals, Easter, without work obligations.

According to the official notification, all government and semi-government offices will remain closed on these two days, and this closure extends to local councils and corporations as well. The decision applies to Christian employees working not only in provincial government institutions but also in autonomous bodies, corporations, and local government councils, giving the community full opportunity to honor their traditions and celebrations.

This thoughtful move by the Sindh government comes as a gesture of respect and inclusivity, allowing Christian employees to partake in Easter festivities with their families and communities, highlighting the province’s commitment to religious harmony.

Pakistani government ramps up security ahead of Christian festivals as local government officials inspect preparations. Thousands of churches and Good Friday events will be closely monitored, with high-tech CCTV and special security measures in place.

The government also emphasized safety and interfaith harmony, ensuring celebrations remain joyous and secure.