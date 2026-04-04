vivo launches Y31d in Pakistan with 7,200mAh battery, prices start at Rs57,999

LAHORE – Chinese smartphone manufacturer vivo has announced the availability of its new Y31d in Pakistan, with the device now on sale through retail outlets and online platforms nationwide.

The Y31d is being positioned as a battery-centric device, featuring a 7,200mAh battery, which the company describes as its largest to date. According to vivo, the phone is capable of delivering up to 11.8 hours of continuous gaming, 14.5 hours of navigation and as much as 45 hours of video playback on a single charge.

The device supports 44W fast charging and incorporates multiple safety features, including real-time temperature monitoring during charging. vivo claims the battery is designed to retain at least 80 per cent of its capacity after 1,600 charge cycles.

In terms of durability, the Y31d carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It also includes features such as moisture detection, water and dust ejection, and touch responsiveness in wet conditions. The company says the handset has been reinforced to withstand everyday wear and tear.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 4G processor and is aimed at users seeking stable performance for routine tasks, gaming and multitasking. vivo also claims the device is optimised to maintain smooth performance over extended use.

The Y31d features a display with a peak brightness of 1,250 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on OriginOS 6.0, which includes a range of interface and productivity features.

Available in Feather Gold and Starlight Grey, the device incorporates a curved design and a metallic camera module, with an emphasis on ergonomics and grip.

The Y31d is offered in three variants: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 57,999; 8GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 65,999; and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage priced at Rs 72,999.

vivo is offering a one-year warranty, a 15-day replacement policy, and a six-month warranty for accessories. The device is PTA-approved and compatible with all mobile networks in Pakistan.

As part of a promotional offer, Zong 4G users can receive 12GB of free mobile data over six months.