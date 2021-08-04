Hassan Afzal Khan appointed new Pakistan consul general for Dubai

Hassan Afzal Khan Wednesday assumed charge as the new consul general of Pakistan at the country’s consulate in Dubai, replacing Ahmed Amjad Ali.

The new consul general presented his credentials to Rashid Al Qaseer, deputy director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation before taking the charge to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said a press statement on Wednesday.

Khan is a career diplomat with 19 years of experience in the Pakistan foreign services. Before his current appointment, he was serving as director-general in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad. He has also served at Pakistan missions in Berlin, Pretoria and Hanoi.

Al Qaseer welcomed Khan and wished him success in his new assignment.