FM Bilawal Bhutto in Cambodia to attend ASEAN Region Forum moot
ISLAMABAD – The 29th three-day Ministerial Meeting of Association of South East Asian Nations Regional Forum kick started in Phnom Penh, Cambodia today [Thursday].
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is leading Pakistan delegation at the meeting.
The meeting will be attended by the foreign ministers and representatives of the 27 ARF member countries.
At the ARF Ministerial, the Foreign Minister will participate in deliberations on political and security issues of concern to Asia-Pacific aimed at promoting common solutions through dialogue and cooperation.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also have bilateral meetings with a number of his counterparts on the sidelines.
The ASEAN Regional Forum is an important platform for consultations among countries of the Asia Pacific on issues related to regional peace and security.
