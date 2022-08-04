FM Bilawal Bhutto in Cambodia to attend ASEAN Region Forum moot

01:30 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
FM Bilawal Bhutto in Cambodia to attend ASEAN Region Forum moot
Source: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – The 29th three-day Ministerial Meeting of Association of South East Asian Nations Regional Forum kick started in Phnom Penh, Cambodia today [Thursday].

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is leading Pakistan delegation at the meeting.

The meeting will be attended by the foreign ministers and representatives of the 27 ARF member countries.

At the ARF Ministerial, the Foreign Minister will participate in deliberations on political and security issues of concern to Asia-Pacific aimed at promoting common solutions through dialogue and cooperation.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also have bilateral meetings with a number of his counterparts on the sidelines.

The ASEAN Regional Forum is an important platform for consultations among countries of the Asia Pacific on issues related to regional peace and security.

Russian FM Lavrov extends invitation to Bilawal ... 07:47 PM | 30 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has extended an invitation to his Pakistani counterpart ...

More From This Category
#Ashura 2022 – #Banks to remain closed on ...
01:45 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
Red zone sealed in Islamabad ahead of PTI's ...
09:54 AM | 4 Aug, 2022
PTI donors dispute ECP verdict in prohibited ...
09:01 AM | 4 Aug, 2022
Ex-DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor replaces late Lt-Gen ...
11:53 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
Fake News: Pakistan Army dismisses claims of its ...
08:15 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
WATCH: PTI chief Imran Khan visits Baba Farid's ...
07:49 PM | 3 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat achieves another milestone as named as patron of UK Muslim Film
01:09 PM | 4 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr