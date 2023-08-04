Gold price up by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices on Friday registered upward trend in domestic market as Pakistani rupee continued its gaining streak against the US dollar.

According to the Gems and Jewellers Association of Pakistan, the per tola price of gold increased by Rs1,300 per toal to reach Rs221,500 while the price of 10 gram surged by Rs1,115 to settle at Rs189,901 per 10 gram.

In the international market, the per ounce price of the precious commodity declined by $4 to $1932.