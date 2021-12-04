Last solar eclipse of 2021 ends
LAHORE – The last total solar eclipse of the year 2021 ended on Saturday, according to Met officials.
The Climate Data Processing Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the last solar eclipse of this year was not visible in Pakistan.
It was visible from South Australia, South Africa, South American, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica, it said.
The partial solar eclipse began at 10:29 PST and the total eclipse at 12:00, it says. Greatest eclipse took place at 12:33pm and total eclipse ended at 13:07. The partial eclipse ended at 14:37.
The first solar eclipse of 2022 will occur on April 30 and May 1 and it will not be visible in Pakistan.
