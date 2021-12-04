WATCH – Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Beig share details of how they met
08:21 PM | 4 Dec, 2021
WATCH – Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Beig share details of how they met
Popular Pakistani Youtuber Shahveer Jafry recently tied the knot with Ayesha Beig in a dreamy wedding ceremony.

This time around, the couple made headlines as they filmed a special vlog where they went down the memory lane and reminisced about how they met.

Revealing some interesting things about the events leading to their marriage, Shahveer and Ayesha wittingly explained how they fell in love quickly and had a long-distance relationship. 

Furthermore, Jafry's profession turned out to be a hurdle as Ayesha’s family wasn’t satisfied with him being a Youtube. Later, all the issues got resolved and both families finally agreed.

The couple continues to exude couple-goals to the world as they vacation in style. The duo is excitedly making their fans a part of their trip by dropping beyond stunning clicks of the island.

WATCH – Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Beig share details of how they met
