Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged on Monday after registering massive gains in previous business week.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price witnessed no change as it was traded at Rs232,600 in domestic market.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price stands at Rs191,701.

However, the precious metal witnessed upward trend in the international market where per ounce price surged by $3 to settle at $2,074.

On Saturday, per tola price of gold increased by Rs3,100 to reach Rs223,600. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs2,658 to settle at Rs191,701.

The price of the precious commodity also went up by $31 per ounce to reach $2,071 in the international market.