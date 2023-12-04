Search

Business

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

03:03 PM | 4 Dec, 2023
Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged on Monday after registering massive gains in previous business week.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price witnessed no change as it was traded at Rs232,600 in domestic market.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price stands at Rs191,701.

However, the precious metal witnessed upward trend in the international market where per ounce price surged by $3 to settle at $2,074.

On Saturday, per tola price of gold increased by Rs3,100 to reach Rs223,600. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs2,658 to settle at Rs191,701.

The price of the precious commodity also went up by $31 per ounce to reach $2,071 in the international market.

USD to PKR: Rupee recovers losses against US dollar in inter-bank

Facebook Comments

Business

11:05 AM | 4 Dec, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange touches new all-time high of 62,000 points ...

09:19 AM | 4 Dec, 2023

Pakistan holds parleys with Saudi Arabia to finalise free-trade ...

10:39 PM | 3 Dec, 2023

Peugeot Pakistan offers New Year's discount on its models

02:09 PM | 2 Dec, 2023

Gold price up by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan

11:05 AM | 2 Dec, 2023

Honda CD 70 2024 price in Pakistan December update

02:48 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

Gold sees decline in Pakistan in line with international trend

Advertisement

Latest

03:03 PM | 4 Dec, 2023

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 4 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 4th December, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 4 Dec  2023

Pakistani rupee's value remained stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Monday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound GBP rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED currently hovers around 77.45 while rate of Saudi Riyal stands at 75.82.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – 4 December 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 285.15  287.95 
Euro EUR 309.9  310.5 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359.4  360.05 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.45 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.82 75.97
Australian Dollar AUD 187.72 188.22
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.94 767.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209.99 210.49
China Yuan CNY 39.78 39.88
Danish Krone DKK 41.95 42.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.38 36.48
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.39 935.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 742.16 750.18
Qatari Riyal QAR 78.5 79.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.45 212.95
Swedish Korona SEK 27.09 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 325.38 325.88
Thai Bhat THB 8.05 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan move down despite positive global cues

The gold remained under pressure as the precious metal moved down despite an upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 4 December 2023

On the first day of the week, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,000 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,043 

A single tola of 22-karat gold costs Rs170,539, while 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs. 192,325 and the price of 18k gold is Rs164,850.

In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2086, gaining $14.44 on Monday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Karachi PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Islamabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Peshawar PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Quetta PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Sialkot PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Attock PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Gujranwala PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Jehlum PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Multan PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Bahawalpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Gujrat PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Nawabshah PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Chakwal PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Hyderabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Nowshehra PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Sargodha PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Faisalabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Mirpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: