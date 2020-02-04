NAB summons Mian Javed Latif in assets beyond income case today
Web Desk
02:03 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
NAB summons Mian Javed Latif in assets beyond income case today
Share

LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned once again Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif in assets beyond means case today (Tuesday).

The NAB has directed the PML-N leader to bring along details of the assets in possession of his mother as well, upon which Javed Latif took the stance that collecting all the details of the record will take time.

It is to be mentioned here that Mian Javed Latif’s mother had declared assets worth Rs100 million but according to the evidence obtained by NAB, her assets were worth billions of rupees.

Earlier, NAB had summoned Mian Javed Latif in the asset case after the investigators had sought sources with which the accused bought various properties.

The NAB officials had also questioned about Javed’s farm house constructed on a kanal land, and his homes spreading over a two-kanal area.

The anti-graft watchdog has also sought the details about investment in Mian Flour Mills, New Mian Flour Mills, Mian Latif Paper and Board Mills, Mian Builders and two brick kilns.

More From This Category
Imran Farooq murder case: Eyewitnesses record ...
11:15 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
COAS Bajwa pays tribute to 1st PMA Long Course ...
10:10 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
LoC: Pakistan summons diplomat as India violates ...
10:02 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
Woman cuts off groom’s genitals in Faisalabad
09:11 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
Rotary Int'l team call on Pakistan Army chief
08:51 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
Here's the traffic plan for PAKvBAN Test match in ...
07:41 PM | 4 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
WATCH: Sanam Saeed and Zoe Viccaji jamming to Mama Mia at Rachel Viccaji’s wedding
05:18 PM | 4 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr