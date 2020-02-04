Rotary Int'l team call on Pakistan Army chief

RAWALPINDI – A four member Rotary International team (US Organization on Polio Eradication) led by President Rotary International Holger Knaack called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters on Tuesday.

During the meeting matters related to healthcare particularly Pakistan's commitment for comprehensive Polio Eradication were discussed, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The COAS appreciated the contributions of Rotary International in Pakistan's health sector and expressed hope that with concerted efforts of all institutions, polio would be completely eradicated from Pakistan.