Gold price drops in Pakistan

KARACHI – The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,800 and was sold at Rs218,200 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 220,000 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,543 to Rs187,071 from Rs188,614 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs171,482 from Rs172,897, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 to Rs2,660 whereas that of ten-gram silver declined by Rs17.14 to Rs2,280.52.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $.15 and was sold at $2,067 against $2,082, the Association reported.