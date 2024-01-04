Rupee gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound and RIyal - Check today forex rates - 4 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee witnessed slight gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Thursday amid positive global cues.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 283.15 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 308.5 for buying and 311.5 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 4 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)