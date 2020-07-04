Monsoon rains likely to strengthen in Sindh from Monday
Associated Press of Pakistan
03:27 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
Monsoon rains likely to strengthen in Sindh from Monday
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that the Monsoon currents are expected to strengthen in Sindh, which may cause widespread Rain-Wind/Thundershowers in Sindh Province, especially Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Jamsharo and Dadu from Sunday(night) to Tuesday.

According to a Weather Advisory on the prevailing Hydro-Meteorological conditions over Pakistan, few heavy falls are also expected during the period.

The predicted heavy rainfalls may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, and Hyderabad on Monday –Tuesday.

With above likely Hydro-Meteorological situation in view, all concerned departments (PID Sindh, Karachi Water & Sewerage, Board, Municipal Corporation of major cities, PDMA/ DDMAs Sindh) are advised to remain alert and take all necessary precautionary measures well in time to avoid loss of precious human lives and damages to private & public property.

