PAF C-130 aircraft airlifts bodies of Sikh Yatrees from Lahore lands at PAF base Peshawar
ISLAMABAD - On the instructions of Government of Pakistan, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) C-130 aircraft carrying dead bodies of Sikh Yatrees landed at PAF Base Peshawar.
The dead bodies of 21 Sikh Yatrees and a driver, who died in a dreadful collision between a coaster and train near Sheikhupura, were airlifted from PAF Base, Lahore last night, said a PAF press release.
The relatives of the deceased had gathered at the PAF base Peshawar to receive the dead bodies. “11 males, 10 females and a four-year child died in the accident, while 05 injured were under treatment at the hospital.”
Meanwhile, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his message said that he was grieved at the loss of precious lives in the tragic accident.
He also expressed heartfelt condolences with the bereaved families who lost their dear ones and also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.
