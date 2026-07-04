Asim Azhar leaves fans emotional with Soulful Azaan in Australia

Singer Asim Azhar has moved fans with a deeply spiritual moment after sharing a video of himself reciting the Azaan in Melbourne, Australia, during his ongoing international tour.

The singer posted the heartfelt clip on Instagram, describing it as “the best Friday ever.” The video quickly resonated with followers, many of whom praised the emotional and faith-filled moment. Melbourne is home to an estimated 300,000 to 320,000 Muslims, making the occasion especially meaningful for the local community.

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While winning hearts with the Azaan, Azhar continues his global tour, with performances scheduled in the United Kingdom this September. Earlier this year, he also travelled to Canada before visiting Egypt in June.

The singer has also sparked a wave of nostalgia after restoring several previously archived Instagram posts, including memorable photos and videos featuring actor Hania Aamir.

Explaining the decision on his Instagram Stories, Azhar said he unarchived the posts after repeated requests from fans, adding that revisiting them felt like “going through a time machine” and brought back countless cherished memories.