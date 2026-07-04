Pakistan Banking Summit 2026 to advance Banking Innovation, SMEs, Sustainable Finance

KARACHI – Pakistan Banks Association (PBA) officially announced the second edition of the Pakistan Banking Summit 2026 (PBS’26), the country’s flagship annual banking event, scheduled to be held on July 7–8, 2026, in Karachi.

After remarkable success of its inaugural edition, PBS’26 is poised to become the largest platform for strategic dialogue, collaboration, and innovation in Pakistan’s banking industry. Hosted under the aegis of the PBA, the summit will bring together policymakers, regulators, banking leaders, corporate executives, academia, development partners, and international experts to shape the future of Pakistan’s financial sector.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Karachi by Atif Bajwa, Chairman of the Pakistan Banking Summit Steering Committee and President & CEO of Bank Alfalah; Zafar Masud, Chairman of PBA and President & CEO of The Bank of Punjab; and Muneer Kamal, CEO & Secretary General of PBA. They were joined by Steering Committee members Yousaf Hussain, Vice Chairman of PBA and President & CEO of Faysal Bank, and Habib Yousuf, Citi Country Officer & Banking Head, Citi Pakistan.

This year’s summit comes at a crucial time, immediately following the announcement of the Federal Budget, providing an ideal forum for discussing Pakistan’s economic priorities and translating policy into meaningful action. Over two days, the summit will host nine thematic sessions focusing on the most critical issues shaping the country’s financial landscape.

Key discussion areas will include the global and domestic economic outlook, financing priority sectors such as agriculture, SMEs, and low-cost housing, digital banking and payments, climate-responsive finance, collaboration between banks and capital markets, Islamic banking, and the development of next-generation banking talent and leadership.

PBS’26 is expected to attract more than 1,200 participants, representing policymakers, regulators, banking professionals, corporate leaders, academia, and development institutions. The programme will feature over 15 international speakers participating in person, alongside more than 20 renowned local thought leaders, with a special video address by Syed Babar Ali, Founding Pro Chancellor of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). More than 48 financial institutions will be represented, highlighting the broad-based industry support for the summit.

The event will also feature keynote addresses by Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue; Jameel Ahmad, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan; and Bilal Azhar Kayani, Minister of State for Finance & Railways and Head of the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit. Their participation is expected to bring valuable policy insights and global perspectives to discussions on strengthening Pakistan’s financial system.

Speaking at the press conference, Atif Bajwa termed PBS’26 as a timely opportunity for policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, and international experts to move beyond policy announcements toward implementation, collaboration, and practical solutions. He emphasized that the summit aims to help build a stronger, more competitive, and future-ready financial sector capable of supporting Pakistan’s long-term economic growth.

Zafar Masud highlighted that the Pakistan Banking Summit has created a unified platform where the banking industry’s collective leadership can engage directly with government, regulators, and international partners. He noted that by building consensus and sharing global best practices, PBS’26 will play a vital role in shaping the future of Pakistan’s financial sector.

Muneer Kamal said the summit reflects the banking industry’s commitment to continuous learning, innovation, and collaboration. He added that bringing together diverse perspectives from Pakistan and across the world will generate practical insights, strengthen partnerships, and contribute to building a more resilient and future-ready financial ecosystem.

As Pakistan’s premier annual banking platform, Pakistan Banking Summit 2026 focuses on banking sector’s commitment to foster stronger public-private collaboration, encouraging meaningful policy dialogue, and delivering actionable solutions that will accelerate financial inclusion, innovation, and sustainable economic development.