BOP President Zafar Masud stresses banking sector’s role in atrengthening Pakistan’s economy

LAHORE – Mr Zafar Masud, President & CEO of The Bank of Punjab (BOP) and Chairman of the Pakistan Banks Association, addressed the business community during an interactive session at the FPCCI Regional Office in Lahore on Monday.

The session, chaired by FPCCI Regional Chairman Mr Zaki Aijaz, was attended by key figures, including Mr Manzoor ul Haq Malik, Mr Kashif Khokhar, Mr Sardar Mian Nadeem Bara, and Ms Falahat Imran, as well as other members of the FPCCI Executive Committee and General Body.

In his address, Mr Masud underscored the critical role the banking sector plays in Pakistan’s economic development. He provided a detailed overview of financing schemes and initiatives launched by BOP, particularly targeting small and medium enterprises (SMEs), women entrepreneurs, the agricultural sector, and youth empowerment.

He emphasised that accessible and innovative financial solutions are key to fostering entrepreneurship, business growth, and long-term economic sustainability.

The event also featured a discussion and a book exploring leadership and resilience, with participants sharing their reflections on the real-life experiences it highlights.