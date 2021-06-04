PAF fully prepared to respond to any challenge: Air Chief

QUETTA – Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu said that air power had become the most-effective element of military power in contemporary warfare.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar expressed these views while addressing the course participants at Command and Staff College in Quetta, said PAF spokesperson.

The air chief said that a deeper and clear understanding of its application along with associated challenges and advantages is essential for joint operations planning and execution.

Referring to the regional geo-political environment, Zaheer Ahmed Babar said that the PAF is fully cognizant of the security challenges and is actively pursuing its operational development plans.

He said PAF attaches utmost importance to operational preparedness and remains ready to respond to any challenge to the national security of Pakistan.