PAF fully prepared to respond to any challenge: Air Chief
Web Desk
10:03 AM | 4 Jun, 2021
PAF fully prepared to respond to any challenge: Air Chief
Share

QUETTA – Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu said that air power had become the most-effective element of military power in contemporary warfare.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar expressed these views while addressing the course participants at Command and Staff College in Quetta, said PAF spokesperson.

The air chief said that a deeper and clear understanding of its application along with associated challenges and advantages is essential for joint operations planning and execution.

Referring to the regional geo-political environment, Zaheer Ahmed Babar said that the PAF is fully cognizant of the security challenges and is actively pursuing its operational development plans.

He said PAF attaches utmost importance to operational preparedness and remains ready to respond to any challenge to the national security of Pakistan.

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Waziristan IED ... 11:38 PM | 2 Jun, 2021

A soldier of the Pakistan Army was martyred in an IED blast near a military check post in Kaniguram, South Waziristan ...

More From This Category
Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 04 ...
11:02 AM | 4 Jun, 2021
PM Imran showers praise on CDA for economic ...
10:38 AM | 4 Jun, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 04 June 2021
09:59 AM | 4 Jun, 2021
Pakistan records lowest coronavirus positivity ...
09:36 AM | 4 Jun, 2021
Pakistan announces new visa policy for Chinese ...
08:52 AM | 4 Jun, 2021
Hum TV morning show host Shiffa Yousafzai speaks ...
02:34 AM | 4 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hania Aamir pens an adorable birthday wish for 'baby brother'
06:18 PM | 3 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr