PAF Chief, Somali Air Force Commander discuss ways and means to further enhance cooperation
Web Desk
10:53 AM | 4 Mar, 2020
PAF Chief, Somali Air Force Commander discuss ways and means to further enhance cooperation
Share

ISLAMABAD - Commander of Somali Air Force, Brigadier General Mohamed Sheikh held a meeting with Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan in Islamabad today (Wednesday)

According to details, both the commanders discussed ways and means to further enhance mutual cooperation between the two air forces.

The Commander Somali Air Force lauded the glorious history of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and also acknowledged the endeavours made by the PAF in modernization and indigenization of its fleet in recent years.

Highlighting the cordial relations between Pakistan and Somali, Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan offered support and cooperation to Somali Air Force in the field of military training.

More From This Category
Ten drowned after passenger vehicles swept away ...
12:14 PM | 4 Mar, 2020
Women worshipers allowed to enter Peshawar's ...
11:56 AM | 4 Mar, 2020
PAF Chief, Somali Air Force Commander discuss ...
10:53 AM | 4 Mar, 2020
Pakistan lauds OIC for extending unwavering ...
08:12 AM | 4 Mar, 2020
Pakistan supports Turkey in its fight against ...
11:20 PM | 3 Mar, 2020
Third Int’l Pakistan Army Team Spirit ...
10:20 PM | 3 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
How the Best Lipstick Brands Could Be “Not So Best”
06:00 PM | 2 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr