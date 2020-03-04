PAF Chief, Somali Air Force Commander discuss ways and means to further enhance cooperation
Share
ISLAMABAD - Commander of Somali Air Force, Brigadier General Mohamed Sheikh held a meeting with Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan in Islamabad today (Wednesday)
According to details, both the commanders discussed ways and means to further enhance mutual cooperation between the two air forces.
The Commander Somali Air Force lauded the glorious history of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and also acknowledged the endeavours made by the PAF in modernization and indigenization of its fleet in recent years.
Highlighting the cordial relations between Pakistan and Somali, Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan offered support and cooperation to Somali Air Force in the field of military training.
- Ten drowned after passenger vehicles swept away by floodwater in DG ...12:14 PM | 4 Mar, 2020
- Women worshipers allowed to enter Peshawar's Sunehri Mosque after ...11:56 AM | 4 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus death toll reaches to nine in US11:53 AM | 4 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus: WB pledges $12bn in emergency aid for developing ...11:21 AM | 4 Mar, 2020
- PAF Chief, Somali Air Force Commander discuss ways and means to ...10:53 AM | 4 Mar, 2020
- Madonna left in tears, struggling to walk after fall during Paris ...02:42 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
- Salman Khan celebrates 30 million followers on Instagram with quirky ...02:37 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
- Ayeza Khan slams rumours of being harassed at the airport01:46 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019