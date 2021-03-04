German envoy meets Pakistan Army chief, pledges to boost bilateral relation

05:57 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
German envoy meets Pakistan Army chief, pledges to boost bilateral relation
RAWALPINDI - Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck, German Ambassador to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation, bilateral cooperation in various fields, and Afghan Peace Process were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Germany. He also appreciated the holding of the 5th round of the Pak-Germany strategic dialogue in September 2020 and expressed hope for mutually benefiting bilateral relations.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

