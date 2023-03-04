ImranKhan demands general #elections in country, calls for unity in trying economic times

LAHORE – PTI Chairman Imran Khan is addressing the nation as his party kicked off campaign for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
The former prime minister has demanded general elections in the country a day after President Arif Alvi announced date for polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also called for unity to drive the country out of tough times.
More to follow...
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 04, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|696.48
|703.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.07
|38.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.51
|37.91
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.31
|33.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.17
|3.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|852.25
|861.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.47
|59.07
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.77
|165.77
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|679.95
|687.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|278.58
|281.08
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.54
|7.69
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak on second consecutive day as per tola prices dropped by Rs1,600 to reach Rs200,000 on Saturday.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a decline of Rs1,372 to settle at Rs171,468.
In the international market, the yellow metal increased by $8 to reach $1,856 per ounce.
