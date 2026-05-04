DPM Dar reviews security of refineries, assures uninterrupted fuel supply

ISLAMABAD – A meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reviewed security arrangements for refineries and oil storage facilities across the country.

According to an official statement, the meeting was attended by the IT Minister, Minister of State for Finance, secretaries of Petroleum and Interior, and other senior officials.

During the briefing, participants were informed that security measures are being strengthened in coordination with all relevant stakeholders and oil marketing companies. Additional security-related costs will be borne by the oil marketing companies.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the current security arrangements and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting key energy installations and ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply nationwide.

The meeting also reviewed the country’s petroleum, oil, and lubricants reserves. The Ministry of Petroleum briefed participants that sufficient stocks are available to maintain an uninterrupted supply of petroleum products across the country until the third week of June 2026.

Officials added that the supply situation is being monitored daily through the National Coordination and Management Committee, with continuous oversight in place to ensure effective monitoring and proactive supply chain management.