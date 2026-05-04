Earthquake hits Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other areas

ISLAMABAD – An earthquake jolted Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other parts of Pakistan, causing a wave of fear among residents.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Seismic Network recorded an earthquake on May 4, 2026, at 10:56 PST. The quake measured 5.2 on the Richter scale with a depth of 128 km.

The epicenter was located near the Tajikistan-Xinjiang border at coordinates 38.65°N, 73.64°E.

The PMD in Islamabad confirmed the preliminary parameters of the earthquake.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage have been received.

Earlier, earthquake measured 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted Khuzdar and surrounding areas. The epicenter was about 62 km southeast of Khuzdar at a depth of 10 km, creating panic in the region.