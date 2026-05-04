US Transfers Iranian vessel ‘M/V Touska’ Crew to Pakistan as ‘Project Freedom’ sparks New Tensions

ISLAMABAD – Major development reported amid tensions in Gulf as United States seized an Iranian-linked cargo vessel and later transferred its crew to Pakistan as the naval blockade continues.

The ship, M/V Touska, connected to the sanctioned Iran Shipping Lines, was intercepted by US forces on April 19 near Iran’s Chabahar port in the Gulf of Oman. According to US Central Command, the flagged vessel ignored repeated warnings for nearly six hours before American forces boarded and took control, accusing it of violating a US-imposed naval blockade on Iranian ports.

US officials confirmed that 22 crew members have now been handed over to Pakistan for repatriation, while six others—identified by Iranian state media as family members, were quietly transferred to another country days earlier. The vessel itself is in the process of being returned to its original owners.

🇺🇸 🇮🇷 🇵🇰 The Iranian vessel Touska, seized by US forces, has been transferred to Pakistan along with its crew for repatriation to Iran 🔺️ABC News reported, citing a CENTCOM Spox The ship was intercepted two weeks ago after US forces fired on it and boarded it with Marines. pic.twitter.com/eKnEsx1zAY — Eagle Eye (@zarrar_11PK) May 4, 2026

Tehran has fiercely condemned the seizure, calling it a blatant violation of international law and labeling the operation “armed piracy.” Iranian officials insist the ship was on a routine voyage from China and have demanded accountability from Washington.

The incident is unfolding against the backdrop of an escalating maritime crisis. Since February 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, has effectively been choked. Tehran restricted passage, reports of ships being fired upon have surfaced, and multiple vessels have been seized in the chaos. In retaliation, Washington imposed its own blockade targeting ships departing Iranian ports.

US President Donald Trump has unveiled a bold and controversial plan dubbed “Operation Freedom.” Set to launch immediately, the mission aims to rescue hundreds of stranded ships and nearly 20,000 seafarers trapped in the Gulf, many reportedly running dangerously low on food and supplies.

POTUS declared that US forces would escort vessels through the tense waters, promising to restore “freedom of navigation” in the Strait. The масштаб of the operation is staggering: around 15,000 American troops, more than 100 aircraft, along with warships and drones, are being deployed in what could become one of the largest naval efforts in recent years.

But the move also triggered fresh alarm in Tehran. Senior Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Azizi issued a stark warning, stating that any US interference in the Strait of Hormuz would be viewed as a direct violation of the fragile ceasefire—raising fears that the region could be pushed closer to open confrontation.

With global trade routes under threat and military forces massing on both sides, the الأزمة in the Gulf is rapidly escalating, leaving the world watching nervously of wider conflict looms.