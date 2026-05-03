Project Freedom starts today as Trump orders US forces to free stranded ships in Hormuz

WASHINGTON – US forces have been ordered by President Donald Trump to help free stranded ships in the Strait of Hormuz in the latest operation dubbed “Project Freedom” to ensure safe passage through the key waterway, while tensions remain high in the region and diplomatic talks continue behind the scenes.

Trump declared the launch of a new operation through strategically sensitive Strait of Hormuz, starting Monday morning as the key shipping route remained blocked by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who captured vessels, and demanding tolls.

POTUS said US will step in to help vessels trapped in the region and guide them safely out of the waterway. He warned that any attempt to interfere with the operation would, “unfortunately,” be met with the use of force.

He mentioend several countries from around the world have requested American assistance to secure the safe movement of their ships. He emphasized that these nations are not part of the ongoing Middle East conflict but are being affected by the instability in the region.

Trump said US officials have been instructed to inform the concerned countries that Washington will provide full guidance to ensure ships and their crews can pass safely through the restricted maritime route and continue normal commercial operations without disruption.

He further claimed that these countries have made it clear their vessels will not return to the region until it is declared safe for navigation.

Trump revealed that US representatives are currently engaged in what he described as “very positive” talks with Iran. He suggested these discussions could potentially lead to a breakthrough that benefits all sides involved in the regional tensions.

He called the situation as a humanitarian concern, stressing that the ships involved belong to countries that have done “absolutely nothing wrong” and are simply caught in the crisis. He said many of the vessels are now facing shortages of food and essential supplies needed to maintain proper conditions for large crews onboard.

He added that facilitating the safe movement of these ships could serve as a rare moment of goodwill amid months of escalating regional tensions.