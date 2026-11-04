Lahore Man arrested for ‘Raping’ Minor Daughter

LAHORE – Two more disturbing sexual assault cases reported from Lahore, with police arresting a man accused of raping his own minor daughter and another man suspected of sexually exploiting a woman for nearly two years under false promise of marriage.

The arrests come amid growing concerns over women’s and children’s safety in provincial capital, where police records show more than 1,100 sexual offence cases were registered during the first eight months of 2026.

Shafiqabad police arrested Riazuddin after his wife accused him of sexually assaulting their underage daughter. Acting on the mother’s complaint, police registered a case against the suspect and took him into custody for further investigation.

Another case reported within same police jurisdiction, where authorities held a man named Ahmed for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman over a period of 22 months after repeatedly promising to marry her.

According to the complainant, the suspect continued to exploit her trust by assuring her that he would eventually marry her. However, when she pressed him to fulfil his commitment, he allegedly became violent. The woman accused Ahmed of physically assaulting her and threatening to kill her when she demanded marriage.

Lahore Records over 1,100 Sexual Offence Cases in Eight Months of 2026

The latest arrests brought renewed attention to scale of reported sexual violence in Lahore, where official police statistics indicate an increase in registered rape and gang-rape cases during 2026. Between January and August 2026, the metropolis recorded nearly 500 rape cases, 36 gang-rape cases and 574 cases classified as sodomy, taking the combined number of registered sexual offences to 1,108.

The incidents have intensified concerns about exploitation, violence and threats against women, particularly in cases where suspects are accused of using personal relationships or marriage promises to gain victims’ trust.