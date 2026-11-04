NAB, FIA summon Maulana Asad Mahmood over alleged irregularities in Pakistan Post

ISLAMABAD – Allegations of illegal recruitment in Pakistan Post Office have surfaced against Maulana Asad Mahmood, a former federal communications minister and son of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) issuing summons to him as part of their investigations.

NAB Rawalpindi has directed Mahmood to appear before an investigation team at 11am on November 10, 2026. According to the NAB notice, the bureau is probing alleged irregularities in Pakistan Post Office during 2022 and 2023, when he held the ministry.

Documents show that the Establishment Division had authorised recruitment against 3,938 posts in Pakistan Post Office, but 4,252 people were allegedly hired. The NAB notice also refers to recruitment against 2,646 abolished posts and alleges violation of cabinet committee instructions.

NAB said that although hiring on a contract basis through a testing agency had been recommended, a large number of permanent appointments were made, raising fears of an added financial burden on Pakistan Post Office. The investigation also covers allegations including the reported political affiliations of some selected candidates, fake and bogus documents, the hiring of overage candidates and violations of domicile quotas.

The bureau has warned in the notice that failure to comply with the summons could lead to legal action under Section 31 of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

Separately, the FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle in Islamabad had also summoned Mahmood in the same matter. A notice issued on October 30, 2026, directed him to appear at 11am on November 2, 2026, to record his statement. The FIA has opened an inquiry, number 197/2026, into alleged serious irregularities and corruption in recruitment at Pakistan Post Office.