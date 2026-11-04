Several Pakistani-American candidates win seats in US midterm elections

WASHINGTON – A number of Pakistani-American candidates have won races across several US states, securing seats in state legislatures.

According to reports, Democrat Maryam Sabeih was elected to the Pennsylvania State Senate from District 2, while Saud Anwar won re-election to the Connecticut State Senate from District 3.

In Texas, Salman Bhojani of Pakistani origin was re-elected to the state House of Representatives from District 92, taking 67 percent of the vote. Fellow Pakistani-American Suleman Lalani also retained his seat in Texas House District 76, likewise with 67 percent of the votes.

In Georgia, Farooq Mughal won the State House seat from District 105, polling 60.8 percent of the vote.