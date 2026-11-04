Rs10 banknote to be replaced by coin as cabinet approves new currency designs

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet on Wednesday approved new designs for currency notes and also cleared the introduction of a Rs10 coin to replace the Rs10 banknote.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s House, the cabinet met in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. It approved the new note designs on the recommendation of the Ministry of Finance.

The cabinet was given a detailed briefing on the new notes. It was told that suggestions for the designs had been sought from artists and designers across the country, and that a cabinet committee set up by the prime minister had held detailed consultations with all stakeholders.

The meeting was informed that security features would be enhanced to prevent counterfeiting, and that modern materials would be used, which would also extend the life of the notes.

The cabinet further approved the introduction of a Rs10 coin in place of the Rs10 bank note.