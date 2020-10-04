Pakistan to appoint permanent representative at Int'l Maritime Organization
02:46 PM | 4 Oct, 2020
Pakistan to appoint permanent representative at Int'l Maritime Organization
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday said that for the first time, the government would appoint a permanent representative at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to safeguard the shipping interests.

"Once again Ministry of Maritime Affairs is setting a tradition," Zaidi said in a tweet.  

He added that Pakistan would also be contesting to secure a seat in category "C" in the upcoming IMO elections of 2021.

The minister further said that the ministry has invited applications from the interested candidates for the post to represent Ministry of Maritime who will be based at London, UK.

