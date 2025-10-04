Coaches from Kenya and Japan attacked by stray dogs during international sports event in Delhi

NEW DELHI – The ongoing World Para Athletics Championship in New Delhi has been marred by a series of stray dog attacks, raising concerns over the event’s safety and organization.

During the championship, which is being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, two foreign coaches were injured in separate incidents when stray dogs bit them, causing significant blood loss.

According to reports, KENYA’s coach Dennis Mwanzo and Japan’s assistant coach, Meko Otomatsu, were both bitten by stray dogs while on site. The coaches were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment following the attacks. The dog bites have been the latest in a string of such incidents at the venue, with reports indicating that this is the fifth attack since the championship began.

Prior to this, a security guard and two Indian citizens were also victims of similar dog attacks. In one instance, three separate attacks occurred within a mere 30 minutes, casting a shadow over the event’s security measures.

This series of incidents has prompted strong criticism from international participants and raised questions about the preparedness of the event organizers.