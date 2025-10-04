Separation rumors swirl around Shoaib Malik, and Sana Javed after public event

KARACHI – Pakistan’s former cricketer Shoaib Malik and his third wife, actress Sana Javed, come under the spotlight as rumors swirl about trouble in their power couple’s marriage.

The buzz stemmed from a viral video showing the duo attending public event, sitting apart from each other and barely interacting. Indian media shared reports saying, “Is another breakup on the horizon?”

Social media users also claim that tension is brewing between the two and suggest that their relationship might be nearing an end. Despite the widespread rumors, neither Shoaib nor Sana has issued any statement addressing the speculation. Adding fuel to fire, the couple recently posted separate pictures online that appear to have been taken at the same foreign location.

Sana and Shoaib later squashed rumors about a possible split by sharing affectionate photos from their recent visit to the US.

Responding to the rumors, the couple posted a series of cheerful photos on Instagram, appearing happy and relaxed. One caption read, “Always a good day for goofing around with this,” showing the pair enjoying their time together.

These conflicting signals left fans puzzled and sparked heated debate across social media about whether the couple is actually facing marital issues or if these are merely unfounded rumors.