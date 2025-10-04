Shutdown in Washington hits US Embassy communications in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – US Embassy in Islamabad announced that its official X account will operate on a limited schedule due amid ongoing US government shutdown.

The embassy said only urgent safety and security alerts will be shared, while routine announcements, event updates, and diplomatic communications are temporarily paused. Despite cut in social media activity, essential consular services, including visa processing, emergency assistance, and urgent support for US citizens in Pakistan, will continue without disruption.

Shutdown in US is caused by Congress’s failing to pass budget legislation, has impacted several US missions abroad. Islamabad embassy said it will resume full social media operations once federal funding is restored.

US federal government has shut down after Congress failed to agree on funding, leaving millions affected. Essential workers like air traffic controllers and TSA agents are working without pay, causing potential airport chaos and delayed passport processing.

Nutrition programs like WIC and SNAP are at risk, while federal employees and military personnel face missed paychecks. Immigration enforcement continues, but some services may slow, and federal courts are pausing civil cases involving the government. Families, travelers, and workers are left in uncertainty as lawmakers remain deadlocked.