Teefi Butt nabbed in Dubai raid in Ameer Balaj Tipu Murder Case; extradition underway

LAHORE – Khwaja Tareef aka Teefi Butt has been arrested in Dubai with the assistance of Interpol. Legal proceedings for his extradition to Pakistan are underway as he remains main proclaimed absconder in murder case of Ameer Balaj Tipu, son of Tipu Truckwala.

Butt had been on the run since the February 2024 murder of Ameer Balaj Tipu during a wedding ceremony near Thokar Niaz Beg, Lahore. During the attack, Amir Balaj and two others were injured; he later succumbed to his wounds. The attacker was reportedly killed by the deceased’s security guards.

In August 2024, another key accused, Ahsan Shah, was allegedly killed in a police encounter while being taken for identification.

A September 2025 Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report revealed that Gogi Butt, another suspect, had orchestrated Amir Balaj’s murder and remained in contact with Taifi Butt. Gogi Butt, who had fled after the incident, is currently on interim bail until 15 September. The JIT is expected to seek cancellation of his bail in the upcoming hearing.

Authorities confirmed that efforts to bring Taifi Butt to Pakistan for legal proceedings are ongoing.