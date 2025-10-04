Trump urges Israel to stop bombing Gaza as Hamas conditionally accepts peace plan

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has asked Israel to stop the bombing of Gaza as Hamas has agreed to release hostages and accept some other points of the US plan to end the conflict in the region.

“Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.”We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East.”

In response, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel “will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team to end the war in accordance with the principles set out by Israel, which align with President Trump’s vision.”

Reports said Israeli political leadership has directed the military to reduce offensive activity in Gaza.

Hamas responded to Trump’s 20-point plan after the US president gave the Palestinian resistance group a deadline to accept the Gaza ceasefire deal.

Trump stated that Hamas had until Sunday 6 PM to sign the agreement, warning that failure to comply will bring severe consequences. He added that signing would also save the lives of Hamas fighters.

The US President urged civilians in Gaza City to evacuate to safer areas.

Earlier this week, Trump announced a 20-point Gaza peace plan with the Israeli Prime Minister, claiming support from Muslim and Arab states.

However, Qatar’s PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman stressed that several points require clarification, particularly regarding Israeli troop withdrawal.

Pakistan’s Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also said Trump’s 20 points are not identical to those agreed upon by eight Muslim nations, noting alterations were made.

Dar emphasized that the original Muslim bloc draft should remain the focus, as Gaza’s people are suffering from hunger while global institutions fail to secure peace.