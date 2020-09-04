Passport office for overseas Pakistanis, their families opened in Islamabad
Web Desk
05:36 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
Passport office for overseas Pakistanis, their families opened in Islamabad
Share

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari has inaugurated a passport office for overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad on Friday.

Later talking to the media persons, he expressed the government's determination to take further steps to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis. He said a mechanism is also being evolved to resolve their land disputes forthwith.  He said digitization of land record will be done in the federal capital to ensure greater transparency.                               

He said the government is keen to provide better services to the overseas Pakistanis.

With the establishment of Machine Readable Passport (MRP) facility, the overseas Pakistanis will now be able to apply/renew their passports in addition to the existing facilities provided by OPF under one roof, which includes OPF Membership Card, Foreign Exchange Remittance Card (FERC), NADRA Swift Center, Complaint Resolution System, etc.

The “OPF-DG I&P MRP Facilitation Centre for overseas Pakistanis” in OPF building is operational and overseas Pakistanis and their dependents are invited to visit the facility for issuance/renewal of their Machine Readable Passports (MRP).

More From This Category
Pakistan set to celebrate Defence Day with ...
05:02 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
ISPR releases special song on Defence and ...
04:51 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
PM Imran announces 'historic' Rs1100b development ...
04:31 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
Protest in Karachi over French satirical weekly
02:54 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
50% quota granted for Islamabad domicile holders ...
02:07 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
PM Imran reaches Karachi
01:04 PM | 5 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
The best 3 saree styles from our favourite celebrities
05:26 PM | 5 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr