Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 04 September 2021
09:09 AM | 4 Sep, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 04, 2021 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|167.6
|168.6
|Euro
|EUR
|197
|199
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|229
|231.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|45.5
|46.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|44.4
|45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|122
|123.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.7
|388.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|132.5
|134.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.6
|23.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.3
|23.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55
|16.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.75
|484.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.6
|36.95
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.35
|97.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.7
|394.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.6
|40.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|121.5
|123.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.95
|18.2
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.4
|160.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Pakistan’s Inam Butt advances to quarter-final of World Beach ...10:28 AM | 4 Sep, 2021
- Britain's foreign secy calls on Pakistan Army Chief to discuss Afghan ...09:53 AM | 4 Sep, 2021
- Covid-19 infects 3,980, kills 79 in a day: NCOC09:31 AM | 4 Sep, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:09 AM | 4 Sep, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 04 September 202108:43 AM | 4 Sep, 2021
Late Nazia Hassan's husband files Rs1B damages suit against Zohaib
09:51 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
- Junaid Safdar reveals venue, dates for walima ceremony09:10 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
- Hira Mani shares adorable pictures of herself enjoying the rain05:54 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
- Jannat Mirza and Alishba Anjum's new video goes viral04:33 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021