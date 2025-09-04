US media exposes India’s Covert Campaign in Balochistan as Pakistan remains in global spotlight

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s balanced foreign policy and military diplomacy are earning global recognition. International magazine The Diplomat has reported that Pakistan is rapidly becoming a key strategic player in South Asia and the Middle East.

The report reveals a major shift in US priorities: Washington is now leaning toward Pakistan instead of India, signaling a seismic change in regional geopolitics. Recent clashes between Pakistan and India have forced the U.S. to rethink its assessment of military power in the subcontinent.

According to The Diplomat, India’s ambitions to act as a “net security provider” are under serious strain. Meanwhile, Pakistan-U.S. relations have strengthened, creating new opportunities for alignment on shared interests. India, once a favorite of Washington, is now facing uncertainty as America looks to Pakistan as a strategic partner.

The magazine highlights that Pakistan consistently sought peace with India, but India has allegedly responded by escalating tensions, including covert operations and targeted killings in Balochistan.

May 2025 Pakistan-India standoff brought fears of nuclear confrontation to the forefront, yet the US played crucial role in brokering a ceasefire. India’s continued refusal to negotiate, The Diplomat warns, is creating a lasting rift with Washington and shaking the foundations of regional stability.