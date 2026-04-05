Happy Easter: Pakistani leaders extend greetings with Message of Hope, Tolerance

ISLAMABAD – Christians in Pakistan and around the world are joyfully celebrating Easter, commemorating resurrection of Jesus Christ. Churches across Pakistan have been transformed with vibrant flags, dazzling lights, and special services, creating a festive and spiritual atmosphere.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wished Christian community in Pakistan and worldwide a happy Easter, emphasizing the values of peace, unity, and interfaith understanding, according to an official statement.

He expressed hope that the holiday would promote global harmony, stability, and prosperity, noting that the message of peace from all religions is especially relevant in today’s challenging times.

Sharif called Easter as celebration of love, hope, sacrifice, and forgiveness, encouraging tolerance, friendship, and goodwill among people of different faiths. He acknowledged the Christian community in Pakistan for their contributions to the nation’s social and economic development.Easter.

In messages to the nation, President Asif Ali Zardari also extended their warm greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and globally on this auspicious occasion.

Zardari highlighted Easter as a symbol of compassion, hope, renewal, rebirth, and the triumph of good over evil, while recognizing the vital contributions of Christians to Pakistani society, deserving respect and appreciation.

With celebrations underway nationwide, Easter this year stands as a vivid reminder of faith, unity, and hope, bringing together communities in joyous reflection and spiritual renewal.